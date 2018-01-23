Emergency services called to house blaze in Hartlepool

The cause of a house fire in Hartlepool is under investigation.

Emergency services attended the scene of a blaze in Mountbatten Close shortly before 8am today.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire officers confirmed that no one was injured in the fire, with all occupants of the house accounted for.

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: "We were called out at 7.51am this morning to a house fire in Mountbatten Close, Hartlepool.

"We sent three appliances: two from Hartlepool and one from the Headland.

"All people were accounted for.

The fire caused much damage.

"We used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to fight the fire.

"It is under investigation."

Police were also on the scene this morning.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "We were called to a report of a house fire at 7.57am in Mountbatten Close.

Inquiries into the fire are ongoing, say police.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

One resident of the street, who did not wish to be named, said: "At about 8am this morning, I was woken up by my dog barking.

"I got up and heard people shouting outside.

"I looked out of the bedroom window and saw that my neighbours were running out of the house with their children.

"I saw smoke coming out of the roof of the house which was on fire.

"I called the emergency services and didn't know if anybody was still in the house at that time.

"While I was on the phone, the fire brigade turned up, and the ambulance shortly after 8am.

"There were two police cars, three fire engines, one paramedic car and one ambulance."