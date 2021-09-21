Emergency services called to West View Road in Hartlepool after two-vehicle collision

The incident, involving a Citroen C1 and a BMW, happened near the junction at Davison Drive at 8.30am on Tuesday, September 21.

Cleveland Police have said recovery has been arranged for both vehicles.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are at the scene of a two vehicle collision on West View Road.

The incident took place near the junction of West View Road with Davison Drive.

"It happened at 8.30 am and involved a Citroen C1 and a BMW. Fire and ambulance service were called to assist and recovery has been arranged for both vehicles.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed they were called to the incident.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.31 am to a two vehicle road traffic collision on West View Road in Hartlepool and ambulance was not required.”

