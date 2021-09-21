Emergency services called to West View Road in Hartlepool after two-vehicle collision
Police, fire and ambulance service were called to West View Road in Hartlepool this morning.
The incident, involving a Citroen C1 and a BMW, happened near the junction at Davison Drive at 8.30am on Tuesday, September 21.
Cleveland Police have said recovery has been arranged for both vehicles.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are at the scene of a two vehicle collision on West View Road.
"It happened at 8.30 am and involved a Citroen C1 and a BMW. Fire and ambulance service were called to assist and recovery has been arranged for both vehicles.”
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirmed they were called to the incident.
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.31 am to a two vehicle road traffic collision on West View Road in Hartlepool and ambulance was not required.”