Emergency services rush to rescue of driver after car overturns in Hartlepool town centre

A car was left on its roof after it overturned on a busy route through Hartlepool town centre.

Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service were called to the junction of Marina Way and Church Street at around 10.30am today following the collision.

Traffic had to find alternative routes while the scene was cleared.

It left a VW Beetle on its roof, with the road closed off to traffic while the scene was cleared.

The ambulance service said it was called at 10.34am to a report of a road traffic collision in Church Square.

It sent a rapid response paramedic and a double crewed ambulance and assessed a patient at the scene, but they did not need hospital treatment.

Police said the fire brigade also helped clear oil from the road surface.

The fire service sent two appliances to the scene and helped police right the vehicle back on its wheels.