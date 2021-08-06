Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Hartlepool RNLI were called out at 12.14am today, Friday, August 6.

A spokesperson for the Hartlepool team said: “We were called out during the night to assist Cleveland Police with a search for a possible missing person after members of the public had prevented someone entering the water who then ran off from Town Wall on Hartlepool Headland.

"Coastguard Officers carried out an extensive shoreline search around the Headland area whilst the inshore lifeboat from Hartlepool RNLI carried out a search of the water in poor weather and sea conditions.

A photo shared by Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team following the call out in the early hours.

"A duty senior coastguard officer was also in attendance.

"With no signs of anyone in distress and no new information the incident was handed back to police officers pending further information.”

They issued a reminder in all coastal emergencies to call 999 for the Coastguard.

