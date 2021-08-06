Emergency teams called out after people stop person from entering the sea on Hartlepool Headland

Coastguard Rescue Teams searched Hartlepool’s shoreline after people stopped someone from entering the water before they ran away.

By Fiona Thompson
Friday, 6th August 2021, 12:03 pm

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Hartlepool RNLI were called out at 12.14am today, Friday, August 6.

A spokesperson for the Hartlepool team said: “We were called out during the night to assist Cleveland Police with a search for a possible missing person after members of the public had prevented someone entering the water who then ran off from Town Wall on Hartlepool Headland.

"Coastguard Officers carried out an extensive shoreline search around the Headland area whilst the inshore lifeboat from Hartlepool RNLI carried out a search of the water in poor weather and sea conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A photo shared by Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team following the call out in the early hours.

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool weekend weather forecast as a yellow weather warning is in place for ...

"A duty senior coastguard officer was also in attendance.

"With no signs of anyone in distress and no new information the incident was handed back to police officers pending further information.”

They issued a reminder in all coastal emergencies to call 999 for the Coastguard.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.

Click here to subscribe.