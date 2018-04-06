Engineering firm investing in the future with new apprentices

A Hartlepool-based metal company has invested in its future workforce by taking on four new apprentices.

The Expanded Metal Company, based at Longhill Industrial Estate, has taken on Michael Snowdon, Kalem Ainsley and Rhys Edwards, from Hartlepool, as apprentice machine setters.

They will support in the manufacture of metal meshes for use across a wide range of applications and sectors.

Max Tennant, from the town, has taken on the fourth apprentice role, as a tool room apprentice.

In his role, Max will gain a variety of skills in tool manufacturing, maintenance, development and testing activities.

The apprentices are working towards industry standard qualifications at The Technical Academy at East Durham College.

Their apprenticeship programme will help them gain practical skills at The Expanded Metal Company’s 25,000 sqm site in Hartlepool, combined with classroom-based learning.

Philip Astley, managing director of The Expanded Metal Company, said: “As a company, we are proud to play a part in helping to close the engineering skills gap and in supporting young people in developing specialist skills.

“We have a wealth of expertise in expanded metal mesh manufacturing and fabrication here at our site in Hartlepool – and it’s fantastic that through our apprenticeship programme, young people from the area can tap into this.

“Apprentices such as Max, Michael, Rhys and Kalem are the future of our company and nurturing the next generation of engineers is vital as the company continues to expand.”