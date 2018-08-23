English Martyrs GCSE results 'up on last year'

There were lots of happy faces at English Martyrs School as pupils opened their GCSE results today.

Results at the school are up compared to last year, school staff said.

Max Fannary

Star student was Lucy Downes, 16, who achieved six of the top 9 grades, one 8, one 7 and an A*.

She told the Mail: "I'm very pleased with myself. It has been a real relief.

"I wasn't expecting these results. It has been difficult, particularly the last few months before the exams with a lot of revision all the time.

"I was very nervous this morning. I was shaking."

Alexandra Coils

Lucy, from West Park, Hartlepool, will return to English Martyrs' Sixth Form in September to take her A-levels.

Also celebrating was Alex Wood, 16, from the Fens, who got 9s in English Language and English Literature, three 8s, two 7s, one 5 and one 6, plus an A in Business Studies.

He said: "I'm really surprised, especially in English, I didn't expect to have done that well."

Lucy Shotton, 16, from Bishop Cuthbert, was relieved with her results of one 7, six 6s and three 5s.

Alex Wood

"I passed them all," she said. "I'm really happy."

Her proud mum Kim Johnson said: "I'm really proud, she couldn't have tried harder.

"She put a lot of time in so I'm pleased for her."

Other stand out results were Thomas Shotton who got five 9s, two 8s, two 7s and one 6; Nooreshar Ahmad with four 9s, three 8s, two 7s and one A; and Kate Mowbray with four 9s, two 8s, three 7s and an A*.

English Martyrs students receive their GCSE results.

English Martyrs headteacher Stephen Hammond said: "Our results are up on last year so we are really pleased. One student got six grade 9s which must put her in the top 1% of students nationally.

"Most subjects have improved from last year."

Almost three quarters of students - 73% - passed at least five subjects with grades between 9 and 4, equivalent to the old A*-C.