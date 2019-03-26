English Tourism Week: 11 places to visit in and around Hartlepool

As an annual celebration of English tourism kicks off for another year, we have taken a look at some of the great places Hartlepool has to offer.

Launching on Saturday (March 30) for 2019, English Tourism Week celebrates the value and quality of tourism across the country.

Fancy a tipple at Camerons Brewery?

Focused on supporting local tourism products and offers, the initiative runs until April 7 - and there is plenty of things to do and see if you want to get involved.

Read more: 27 things which make Hartlepool a great place to live

We have picked some great places in and around the town for you to visit, whether you are looking to enjoy some fresh air or keep the kids in the warm and out of mischief.

HMS Trincomalee, the National Museum of the Royal Navy and the Historic Quay: A fantastic place to spend the day with the whole family - and undoubtedly the jewel in the crown of Hartlepool's marina. Enjoy a range of activities and sights during your trip to this immersive experience.

Looking beautiful whatever the weather.

Hartlepool Marina: There's nothing quite like being at the waterfront. And it's something Hartlepool should be proud of. If you are not in the mood for a trip to the museum, just bask and enjoy the scenery.

Heugh Battery Museum: An exceptional piece of history that needs to be preserved at all costs. Visit the museum where it stands on the site of the only First World War battlefield in Britain. You can find out more about our campaign to save the museum here.

The coast: There aren't many things more quintessentially British than a trip to the seaside, whatever the weather. Come rain or shine, we love a walk along the front with a bag of chips and perhaps an ice cream for afters.

Ward Jackson Park: The great outdoors! If you just don't fancy the beach, why not take a trip to feed the ducks instead. Pack a picnic, grab the kids and enjoy a day outside.

Related content: Love Hartlepool campaign set to launch as town hits back at Skint Britain

Camerons Brewery: Anyone for a tipple? How lucky is Hartlepool to have a place like this on its doorstep? Pop in to the Brewery Tap, the brewery's ale house, or take a tour of the facilities.

Saint Hilda's Church: There may be a perception that it's "grim up north" - but prepare to be astounded by the beauty of this Grade I-listed building.

RSPB Saltholme: It may be out of town, but it's certainly a must-see place to visit. A perfect place to start for those with an interest in bird-watching and wildlife.

Greatham Creek: Eyes peeled for visiting seals! A great place to while away an hour or two enjoying the sunshine.

Summerhill Country Park: As well as exploring the beautiful space, you can keep yourself busy with a range of activities including BMXing and climbing.

Read more: 25 things to do with your children during the Easter holidays

The Andy Capp statue: The iconic sculpture was unveiled on the Headland in 2007, recognisable from miles around for his trademark features. Reg Smythe, Capp's creator, lived in Hartlepool with local landmarks sometimes featured in the cartoons.

Where is your favourite place to visit in Hartlepool? Let us know so we can add it to the list!