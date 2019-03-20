A waste of money? You have your say on new hi-tech bins introduced in Hartlepool

The best way to dispose or your waste, or just a waste of money?

Mail readers have been sharing their views on a new collection of nine bins introduced in Hartlepool.

From left, Joy Bishop, Neighbourhood Co-ordinator with Thirteen, Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher, Councillor Allan Barclay, Councillor Marjorie James and Natalie Usai.

Funded by housing developer Thirteen, the innovative bins have a compacting system which allows them to take more rubbish, and can alert staff via text or email when they need emptying.



Fifteen of the bins were already in operation in Seaton Carew, while the new nine will be spread across Owton Manor and the King Oswy area.

Some readers have reacted angrily to the news on social media, calling for money to be spent elsewhere on improving the town, despite the bins being privately funded by Thirteen in bid to invest in the communities they serve, and improve the local environment.

Others made complaints about the functionality of the existing bins, arguing that they are "always full" with the new ones to follow suit.

One reader hailed them as "marvellous" - and added that they should be rolled out town-wide.

Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher, who chairs the council's Neighbourhood Services Committee, added: "This shows how we are constantly striving for new and innovative ways of delivering services more effectively to help keep the town as clean and tidy as possible."

Here is how you reacted to the story on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Kathleen Verrall: "The one on Central needs sorting out. Dog [mess] bags all over. Been like that for three/four weeks, disgrace!"

Gary White: "Well they don't work, the one at Seaton near Newburn Bridge is always full."

Mike B W Lewis: "What a total waste of time, give it three months, they will have broken down, and be over filling."

Daniel Sherry: "This takes the biscuit. A total waste of money."

Patricia Godden: "What random places to put them. Nice to see the Headland missed out once again."

Peter J Smart: "They are unhygienic though."

Hannah Stuart: "I'm sorry, how much for a bin?"

Mark Newton: "Get one on every corner they're marvellous."

Ben Rayne: "I would want it to be a Tardis for that price."

Martin Noble: "The obvious thought behind this is to cut costs in man power emptying them."