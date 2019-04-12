Appeal to join in clean-up campaign and show how much you #LoveHartlepool

People are being rallied together to show how much they love Hartlepool and take part in a clean-up campaign.

Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign has got off to a fantastic start in Hartlepool – and there’s still time to get involved.

Running until Tuesday, April 23, this year’s campaign is bigger and better than ever, with half a million people nationwide expected to spring clean their towns.

In Hartlepool, everyone from lone litter heroes to community groups and waste-savvy workforces have been showing their support and helping to keep the community litter-free by organising plastic pick-ups and joining in nearby group events.

Supported by the town-wide ‘Love Hartlepool’ campaign, an interactive map showing the date, times and locations of litter picks happening across the borough throughout the campaign can be viewed at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/gbspringclean19

So far 11 litter collection events have been orgainsed but council chiefs are urging more people to get involved.

If you are a member of the community who would like to add an event the map and request resources from the Council, email: lovehartlepool@hartlepool.gov.uk with the following details:

* Group name (if applicable);

* Date of your litter pick (groups will be supported with equipment wherever possible);

* The location of your event;

* How many volunteers are expected.

* Items and quantities requested:

* Adult litter pickers (max 5 per group);

* Refuse bags (max 30 per group).

Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant director for environment and neighbourhood services, said: “We’ve had an incredible response to the campaign so far, with a number of schools, local businesses and passionate litter pickers getting involved and doing their bit to tidy up the community.

“These small group efforts have already had such a huge impact on our streets, parks and beaches, and we can all ensure this hard work doesn’t go to waste by caring for our town and tackling litter together.

“Add your event to our town-wide map and don’t forget to share before and after photos and stories of your event on social media using the hashtag #LoveHartlepool.”

To find out more about the Great British Spring Clean 2019, visit www.keepbritaintidy.org