Christmas in Hartlepool: What's the weather going to be like on December 24 and 25?

By this time next week, families across Hartlepool will have celebrated the big day.

It's hard to believe that Christmas will have come and gone - but there's plenty of fun to get through before then, whether it be visits to Santa, wrapping presents or a trip to the pantomime!

Can we expect a white Christmas?

And the question on everyone's lips (as always) is, "what will the weather be like?"

According to the current forecast from the Met Office, Hartlepool is set to see an undramatic Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, weather-wise.

Temperatures are estimated to be between 8°C and 5°C on both days. The weather will be cloudy, with a slight chance of rain.

Not long until Santa!

The last official white Christmas was in 2010, say the Met Office, when there was widespread snow across North East and South West England, the Midlands, Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of Wales.