Church bells to ring out across Hartlepool to sound climate warning on eve of major Cop26 summit

People will be able to hear the bells chiming for 30 minutes at St Oswald’s Church, St Aidan’s Church and Stranton Church on Saturday (October 30) evening.

They are joining hundreds of cathedrals and churches up and down the country ringing their bells to make a statement ahead of the Cop26 (Conference of the Parties) on climate change in Glasgow which starts on Monday.

World leaders will gather to discuss what action they will make to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming rises.

Bells will be rung at Stranton Church as part of the climate warning ahead of the summit in Glasgow.

Organisers of the bell-ringing say church bells have traditionally been used to sound warnings in times of danger and the world’s current climate issues are a ‘code red’.

Andrew Frost of the Hartlepool Guild of Bellringers said: “We have been asked if we would ring and are just one of however many hundreds of towers that are going to be ringing.

"Durham Cathedral is going to be ringing and lots of other churches and cathedrals around the country trying to make this statement, this red warning, for those attending Cop26 and show the general public that we’re interested in the climate.”

Around 15 Hartlepool bellringers will ring the bells at the three town churches at 6pm for around 30 minutes.

Campaigners say global emissions from five billion tonnes in 1950 to 33 billion last year.

The UN has also warned that the latest national action plans and pledges from countries to tackle emissions up to 2030 are far off what is needed to limit dangerous warming, and put the world on track for temperature rises of 2.7C.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “For the next fortnight, Glasgow and Scotland will be at the centre of the world’s attention.

“Hosting this conference is a huge honour for Scotland – and it is also a major responsibility.”

Earlier this year, bells at Stranton, St Aidan’s and St Oswald’s churches, sounded as part of a nationwide tribute following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

