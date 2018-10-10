Council offers reassurance over fears baby swings have been tampered with in Hartlepool park

Council chiefs have reassured people over fears of a park's swings being tampered with.

Reports on social media suggested vandals had been loosening bolts underneath the baby swings seats in Ward Jackson Park.

Hartlepool Borough Council says it has no evidence of it happening from regular checks it carries out.

But it has urged anyone who finds anything suspicious to get in touch immediately.

A council spokesman said: "We check the play area in Ward Jackson Park several times each week and we have found no evidence of the swings being tampered with.

"However, as we would always advise people – if they see anything in our parks which they are concerned about, please contact us straight away on 01429 523333."