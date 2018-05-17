Delight as Hartlepool beach wins national quality award

A Hartlepool seaside resort has achieved a national award in recognition of its high standards.

Seaton Carew’s main beach has once again been granted a Seaside Award from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy – which is only given to English beaches which meet the highest standards of beach management.

The beach is regularly cleaned and is patrolled by lifeguards during the school summer holidays.

Coun Dave Hunter, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, added: “I am delighted that Seaton Carew’s lovely golden beach has again received this top national accolade.

“It is one of the town’s gems and a lot of hard work is done throughout the year by both council staff and volunteers to maintain that.

“Add to that the £1.3m scheme to revitalise the seafront which is nearing completion – including an outdoor leisure area featuring children’s water play facilities – and Seaton Carew offers a great, fun day out for all the family.”

Allison Ogden-Newton, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: “The success of the beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers and volunteers to local people and businesses.

“When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying a Seaside Award flag, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”

Seaton Carew is one of eight beaches in the region have also received the Seaside Award, with Sandhaven Beach in South Shields, Roker and Seaburn beaches in Sunderland, and Tynemouth Longsands, King Edwards Bay, Whitley Bay, and Cullercoats, all North Tyneside, also achieving the accolade.

Research from Keep Britain Tidy has revealed cleanliness of the beach is the number one cause for concern for families visiting beached in England – with 40% worrying about unclean water, 38% put off by litter and two in five (42%) saying they’re put off by dog mess.

As a result, nearly half (47%) would leave immediately if they saw litter and dog mess on a beach, while 40% wouldn’t let their children play there.

However, two thirds of parents say that knowing a beach has been awarded Blue Flag or Seaside Award status gives them confidence that a beach is a clean, safe place for their children to play, with 15% saying they will only go to an award-winning beach.