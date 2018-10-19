Do you know what to do if your home is flooded... here's how you can find out

Residents in Hartlepool can find out more about preparing for a flood at an event hosted by the Environment Agency and Hartlepool Borough Council.

Only 4% of residents in the town are currently signed up to receive free flood warnings – which means they get vital time to prepare in the event of a flood.

Representatives from the Environment Agency and council will help residents understand their flood risk from the North Sea coast and Burn Valley Beck and know what to do to prepare.

The event takes place on Tuesday, October 23, at Hartlepool Community Hub Central at York Road. Residents can drop in at any time between 10am and noon.

Hartlepool Borough Council will also be at the drop in to help spread key messages about flooding in the town.

Sarah Duffy, Flood Community Engagement Officer with the Environment Agency, said: “Just 4% of residents in at risk areas are signed up to receive free flood warnings in Hartlepool and it’s concerning for us that people don’t understand their flood risk, or feel they don’t need to do anything about it.

“Being flooded is devastating and having vital time to protect your loved ones and save valuable and sentimental items can reduce the impact. We have some practical steps people can take to prepare and information on what to do during and after a flood.”

The Environment Agency is urging people to ‘Prepare, Act, Survive’ by visiting the Floods Destroy website and do three things to prepare for flooding.

• Check your postcode and find out if you are at risk of flooding;

• Sign-up for free flood warnings if you are at risk;

• View and save the 3-point flood plan so you know how to ‘Prepare, Act, Survive’ in a flood.