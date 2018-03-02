Flood warnings in place again in North East

More flood warnings have been put in place for the North East coastline - with high waves again set to pose a risk.

The Environment Agency has issued a number of warnings for various locations in the region as high waves combine with spring tides.

One such flood warning is in place at Roker, Sunderland, and it coincides with the high tide between 3pm and 5.30pm.

The warning states: "Wave overtopping is likely at these times, although conditions may apply two to four hours either side of high tide.

"Flooding is possible between these times at properties including Grannie Annies Pub and the amusement arcades.

"Moderate spring tides combined with strong onshore winds are causing large waves and spray, so please take care near coastal paths and promenades.

"This may cause localised standing water on roads.

"Do not drive through flood water or large waves."

The warning is also in place in South Shields between 3.15pm and 6.15pm.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade is ready to step in to help if needed.

A post by the life brigade on Facebook said: "At the request of HM Coastguard, the team will be on station from 2pm ready to respond to any flood emergencies due to the high tide and the tidal surge associated with it."

A less serious flood warning is in place in Hartlepool between 3pm and 5.45pm.

The warning states: "Strong winds are forecast to cause wave overtopping and spray along the coast, and in particular, impacts could be seen along the North Headland at Hartlepool throughout these periods.

"We expect this flood alert to remain in force over the weekend due to a continued risk of minor impacts, resulting from a combination of spring tides and onshore wind and waves.

"People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast."

A similar warning is in place for Seaham - which was battered by high waves yesterday - and Hendon between 2pm and 7pm, and the Wear Estuary between the same times.

That warning states: "Strong winds are forecast to cause wave overtopping and spray within the estuary, and in particular at the Port of Sunderland Harbour and Sunderland Marine Walk throughout these periods."