Gorgeous Snowdrops Afternoon returns as private woods open for annual event - here’s how to see them

Nature lovers will once again flock to Greatham this weekend to marvel at its snowdrops display.

The annual Snowdrop Afternoon takes place on Sunday when the Hospital of God opens up its private woods to the general public.

Gardeners have been hard at work making sure visitors will enjoy another splendid display of snowdrops and have created a new longer route for this year.

The event is organised by volunteers from the Greatham In Bloom with kind permission from he Hospital of God.

Brian Walker, of Greatham In Bloom, said: “It has grown in popularity over the years.

“Last year was our best year ever when just under 500 people went into the garden, which in that short number of hours is quite a good turnout.

“This year’s display is as fabulous as ever. The gardeners have made the route event longer.”

The snowdrop afternoon takes place from 1pm to 4.30pm.

A yellow straw trail leads visitors around the route to give the best views of the flowers.

Sensible shoes are advised as the path is uneven and unfortunately it is not suitable for wheelchairs.

The Hospital of God’s Georgian Chapel will also be open during the afternoon where people can learn more about the 746-year-old history of the Hospital of God which provides a range of services for older people including day centres, almshouses and dementia support.

Proceeds from the day go to the Greatham In Bloom group’s work to improve the village.

Mr Walker added: “It’s by far our major fundraiser and funds the whole of the summer bedding schemes.

“The snowdrop afternoon is a big village effort. We get lots of people helping out and baking for the day, doing refreshments and selling pots of bulbs.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who gets involved.”

Entry to the woods is £2 for adults and £1 for accompanied children.

Participants should pay at Greatham Community Centre in Front Street which is opposite the entrance to the Hospital of God. The village offers free parking.