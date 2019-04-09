Hartlepool business provides latest boost to Boer War statue campaign

A £25,000 campaign to replace a statue in Hartlepool in tribute to an important military conflict is marching on.

Historians are raising money for a new Boer War statue in Ward Jackson Park more than 50 years after a previous one was stolen.

A drawing of the new Ward Jackson Park Boer War statue designed by artist Ray Lonsdale.

The History of Hartlepool group has received several generous donations so far.

The latest is one of £250 from local businessman Tony Kaid of Cafe Rappor on Hartlepool marina.

Appeal treasurer Stephen Close was delighted at the size of the donation.

He said: “The monies so far have come from residents of the town which is exactly what we wanted.

“At some point we will applying for grants but much prefer local subscriptions and even the smallest donation counts.”

Mr Kaid said that after 51 years he was very much looking forward to seeing a statue once again in the park.

“I remember the original one very clearly and are looking forward to the replacement,” he said.

Around 21,000 men died in the 1899-1902 Boer War in South Africa, many of them through disease including 23 of whom were from the Hartlepool.

The original bronze statue in Ward Jackson Park was paid for by public subscription in 1906.

It was stolen, presumably by metal thieves, in 1968 leaving only the plinth, which also pays tribute to the 320 local men who fought in the conflict, in place.

The new statue has been designed by renowned sculptor Ray Lonsdale who is famous for creating Seaham’s Tommy statue of a World War One soldier.

A music night has also been organised to help the fundraising drive.

It will take place at Ye Old Durhams Club on June 28 and include bingo and a multi prize raffle. Tickets for the night are £3.

Everyone who contributes to the fundraising campaign will be included in a commemorative brochure which the history group will produce for the project.

People can donate online at www.gofundme.com/the-replacement-boer-war-statue or by calling to 160 York Road, Hartlepool, with a cheque or cash.