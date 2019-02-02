Hartlepool council chiefs appeal to reckless drivers after rise in near misses with bin crews

Hartlepool council chiefs have released CCTV footage of reckless driving that they say is putting binmen and the public at risk.

Hartlepool Borough Council says there has been an increase in the number of near misses in recent weeks.

It is appealing for drivers to be patient and warns it will prosecute where necessary.

One clip shows a car almost colliding with refuse collectors and another shows a van mounting a pavement to get around a bin wagon as workers collect wheelie bins.

Tony Hanson, assistant director (Environment and Neighbourhood Services) at the council, said: “I’m sure the vast majority of residents will be shocked and appalled to see the footage of these near misses.

“Our bin crews work in all weathers providing a vital service to residents and businesses alike and these incidents are completely inexcusable.

Hartlepool Civic Centre

“Vehicles driving on pavements might just as easily hit a child as a crew member and we will take action to prosecute impatient motorists where appropriate.

“We do understand people lead busy lives, but collections only take a few moments and we would urge drivers not to put our crews and other road users in danger.”