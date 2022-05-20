Hartlepool fishermen join protest calling for new investigation into dead crabs and lobsters

Boats from the town joined others from Scarborough, Whitby, and Redcar at South Gare, near the mouth of the River Tees, to demand a new investigation into the mass deaths of crabs and lobsters in the area.

Around 30 vessels let off flares and displayed flags and banners during the protest on Thursday, while more demonstrators gathered on land.

A Government investigation previously concluded a harmful algal bloom was the most likely explanation for the mass deaths of crustaceans last October, which saw large numbers of crabs and lobsters wash up on the region’s beaches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners protested on land and at the mouth of the River Tees.

But fishermen have refuted that theory and say they believe the blame lies with 250,000 tonnes of dredged sediment in the River Tees which they accuse of creating a “dead zone” in the North Sea.

With a further two million tonnes of sediment to be dumped imminently at the same spoil site, the fishing crews say they have “grave concerns” for the future of the whole industry.

James Cole, of the Whitby Commercial Fishing Association, told the PA news agency: “Defra are saying it’s an algal bloom but it’s still reoccurring, and Government agencies have just closed the book on it.

“We want them to properly investigate to get to the bottom of this because from November last year we’re just on a downward spiral, we’ve had a terrible winter.

Fishing crews stage a protest in Teesport, Middlesbrough, near the mouth of the River Tees, demanding a new investigation into the mass deaths of crabs and lobsters in the area. Picture PA

“The price of fuel’s gone through the roof, lobster prices have crashed, we can’t afford to go on like this.

“Our environment’s getting damaged and we want some truth.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “We are monitoring recent wash-ups at South Gare and the Tees area.

"Small scale wash-ups can occur naturally due to seasonality and weather conditions and we are working closely with partner agencies to support the monitoring and recovery of stocks.