Hartlepool scrap yard blaze: LIVE updates as residents urged to stay indoors

Residents in Hartlepool are being urged to stay indoors while firefighters tackle a blaze at a scrap yard in the town.

Firefighters were called at 2.10pm to an incident at EMR Scrap Yard on Thomlinson Road, Belle Vue Industrial Estate in Hartlepool.

Scrap metal well alight at Hartlepool yard.

Two engines from Hartlepool station attended and they then requested additional resource, including one engine from Billingham and one from Stockton.

A spokesman said: "Scrap metal is well alight and crews are using two jets and a site grabber (to separate scrap) we are also working with the Environment Agency on this incident.

"Please advise residents in the area to keep windows closed and stay indoors as large plumes of smoke are currently in the area."

Firefighters tackle a blaze at EMR scrap yard. Photo by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool firefighters on the scene of a scrap yard fire in the town. Photo by Frank Reid.