Hartlepool waste collection: How to book a bulky waste collection and how much it costs

If you’ve taken all you can to the tip and now need to book a bulky waste collection, we have the information you need.

Got something that’s too big or heavy for your bin? Here are further details about the service offered by Hartlepool Borough Council, and how you book it.

This service is for households only, not businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How much is it?

The charge for the service is £20 for up to three items, or £40 for up to six items.

A 50% discount is available for people in receipt of certain benefits – and when the collection is from that person’s property.

Items must be left outside the person’s home for collection, a customer does not have to wait in on the allocated day.

Looking to book a bulky waste collection? Here's the information you need. Picture: Adobe Stock.

What sort of items are applicable?

Bulky waste collections are usually available for items which are too big or heavy for your usual waste collection, or cannot be taken to the tip.

Examples include beds, wardrobes, sofas, white goods and other electricals such as CD players and computer equipment.

For more information and to book your slot, visit the council’s website here.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.