Hartlepool waste collection: How to book a bulky waste collection and how much it costs
Have you started the new year with a good clear-out?
If you’ve taken all you can to the tip and now need to book a bulky waste collection, we have the information you need.
Got something that’s too big or heavy for your bin? Here are further details about the service offered by Hartlepool Borough Council, and how you book it.
This service is for households only, not businesses.
How much is it?
The charge for the service is £20 for up to three items, or £40 for up to six items.
A 50% discount is available for people in receipt of certain benefits – and when the collection is from that person’s property.
Items must be left outside the person’s home for collection, a customer does not have to wait in on the allocated day.
What sort of items are applicable?
Bulky waste collections are usually available for items which are too big or heavy for your usual waste collection, or cannot be taken to the tip.
Examples include beds, wardrobes, sofas, white goods and other electricals such as CD players and computer equipment.
For more information and to book your slot, visit the council’s website here.