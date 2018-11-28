How Hartlepool Borough Council is working to beat rubbish dumpers

Hartlepool council chiefs say they have taken a range of steps to tackle fly-tipping including the recruitment of more staff to its environmental workforce.

It says enforcement staff take a proactive approach to tackling fly-tipping and recently took part in dedicated action days in Wynyard Mews and the town centre.

A council spokesman said: “During one, which covered a number of town centre streets, some five tonnes of rubbish was removed.

“The Council has also purchased covert cameras which can be deployed in fly-tipping hot-spots.

“In recognising the need for legitimate, cost-effective and efficient waste removal services for both residents and businesses in the town, we have also improved and extended the range of services we offer to include a Standard and a Premium Waste Removal Service.”

The council hopes the collection services will prevent people dumping bulky items in back streets or using unregistered collectors.

It added: “Residents are reminded that bulky household waste items such as furniture, mattresses, fitted kitchens and wardrobes can be disposed free of charge at the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Burn Road.

“Whilst there is a charge to dispose of some types of DIY materials at the HWRC due to their high disposal costs, research shows that these types of waste make up only a small fraction (less than 0.01%) of fly-tipped waste and this figure has not increased since the introduction of charges.”