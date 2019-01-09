How this leading Teesside recycling business is making new use of your old Christmas trees

Eco-friendly folk on Teesside are urged to ensure their unwanted Christmas trees are disposed of in an environmentally-friendly manner.

Leading recycling business Scott Bros is inviting people to bring their wilting firs and spruces to its facility on the outskirts of Billingham for recycling.

The trees will either be converted into fuel for a £750,000 biomass boiler, reducing the reliance on harmful fossil fuels, or they will be transformed into high quality compost for use in the DIY, gardening and landscaping sectors.

The firm’s large scale compost operation already collects large amounts of green waste from commercial customers, including local authorities.

Director David Scott Jr, who manages the recycling operations, said: “It is estimated that many thousands of tonnes of Christmas trees are incinerated, fly tipped or end up in landfill every year in this country.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible across the Tees Valley to recycle their trees responsibly and to ensure they don’t end up harming the environment.”

Director Peter Scott added: “Scott Bros is passionate about recycling and increasing sustainability and finding more eco-friendly ways to re-use materials which would previously have been dumped.

“By launching our recycling initiative we intend to make it easier for people to dispose of their Christmas trees this New Year.”

Anyone wishing to drop of a Christmas tree can take it to Scott Bros main depot, which is situated just off the A19, at Scott Business Park, Haverton Hill Road, Billingham.