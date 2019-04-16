Middleton Grange workers show their love for Hartlepool with beach clean

Shopping centre managers rolled up their sleeves to spend a day removing litter from Seaton Beach as part a nationwide campaign to keep the country clean.

Members of the Middleton Grange shopping centre management team collected several bagfuls of beach litter by supporting the month-long Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean 2019.

The nationwide campaign is also being supported by town leaders as part of the Love Hartlepool campaign.

The aim of the Keep Britain Tidy drive is to collect and safely dispose of as much litter from streets, parks and beaches as possible.

Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft said: “Keeping our town free from rubbish is vitally important and something we all need to be responsible for in order to safeguard our environment for the next generation.

“Taking part in organised events like this is a fantastic way to bring the community together for a great cause we can all get behind.

“It’s also an opportunity to educate our children on how necessary it is to throw rubbish away sensibly as well as recycle as much as we can.”

Beach litter is not only just an eyesore, it is potentially harmful to people and wildlife.

Gill Alexander, Chief Executive of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The fantastic staff at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre have shown just how much they love Hartlepool by getting involved in this year’s Great British Spring Clean.

“Together, each and every one of us has a role to play to show the world how we all #LoveHartlepool.”

An interactive map with details of other litter picks can be viewed at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/gbspringclean19