New area created for families to enjoy at Hartlepool’s Summerhill Country Park, thanks to funding from Tesco

Visitors to a country park in Hartlepool can enjoy a bite to eat outdoors and get better views of the area thanks to the completion of a £4,000 scheme.

A viewing platform, picnic table, fresh water plants and a sculpture on an island at the pond to the western edge of Summerhill have been provided.

Summerhill was awarded the highest level of grant funding available from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme after shoppers in local stores voted for the scheme.

Claire McDonald, Hartlepool Borough Councils’ outreach officer (Summerhill) said: “We’d like to thank Tesco and everyone who voted for us in local Tesco stores for enabling us to complete this fantastic project.

“Special thanks must also go to Hartlepool Borough Council’s assistant countryside officer Dave Jackson and the full team of Summerhill and countryside volunteers – without their hard work over the past few months, this area could not have been transformed the way it has.

“We do hope that local families will come along and see the area for themselves to enjoy a picnic, play and spend quality time together here.”

Bags of Help is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

It has provided more than £52 million funding to over 16,000 local community projects since 2015.

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities.

Organisations can apply to the fund online.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp