Public meeting planned after 'absolutely loads' of complaints about smells in Seaton Carew

Residents have raised concerns about sulfur-like smells in their neighbourhood – with “absolutely loads” of residents complaining about the matter.

Seaton ward councillor Sue Little has said the issue has been getting worse over the years and she receives more complaints about it from September onwards.

She has added the most complaints come from the areas near Elizabeth Way, Westerdale Road, Commondale Drive and Kildale Grove.

Sulfur-like smells have been reported in Seaton Carew.

"It is worse in winter, because the wind direction changes,” Cllr Little explained.

The smells have been described as similar to cat litter, baby nappies and sulfur – but Cllr Little has said that the Environment Agency provided reassurance during an online meeting at the end of January that the odours are not toxic.

Cllr Little, who attended the meeting alongside councillors Leisa Smith and Gordon Cranney, has added that a public meeting with the agency is also in the works.

She said: "I’m really pleased they are coming over to speak to residents and give over reassurance, because one of the concerns I’ve had is is it hazardous to our health. They’ve reassured us it isn’t, so that’s good.“

The Environment Agency has said it is “working closely” with Hartlepool Borough Council to investigate reports of the smells.

It said in a statement: “We are working closely with the local authority to investigate reports of unpleasant smells in the Seaton Carew area of Hartlepool.

"Nuisance odours can be very distressing for communities and we take complaints of this nature seriously.

“Companies must meet their environmental obligations and, if they don’t, we will take appropriate action to make sure they follow the conditions specified in their operating permits.

“We are planning a public meeting where we will further update affected communities on our investigation and assessment.

"Some of the potential sources of odour may fall to the local authority to monitor, so we will continue to work jointly with them to identify the cause, and will take action including legal enforcement if necessary.”

The planned public meeting will hopefully take place before the end of March, Cllr Little has said.

She added: "I’m over the moon that they are coming to speak to the residents.”

