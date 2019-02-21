Signs that spring is on the way on this Hartlepool estate

There are signs that spring is on the way on the Fens estate in Hartlepool as thousands of bulbs planted last year start to appear.

Volunteers from the Fens Residents’ Association and the Friends of Hartlepool Wild Green Spaces planted about 15,000 crocus bulbs in the autumn.

The results are now starting to be seen including in Cromer Walk where 9,000 were planted along its length.

Robert Smith, chairman of the Fens Residents’ Association, said: “Some species have yet to emerge, but it is looking splendid as is Spalding Green, where another 5,500 were planted.”

The residents’ association was awarded £510 from the fund by the Red Gap Wind Farm Community Fund to buy the crocuses.

They were planted around the Fens in places where lots of people are likely to see them as they pass by.

The wind farm, near Elwick, was developed by Airvolution Energy and it has committed £56,240 a year in community grants for projects in the borough of Hartlepool.

Mr Smith added: “The actual planting was undertaken by volunteers from Fens Residents’ Association and the Wild Green Spaces team.

”The crocuses are attracting lots of favourable comments.

“They are a further environmental enhancement for the area following the magnificent display of snowdrops along the beck which have been introduced over the past few years.”

The Friends of the Wild Green Spaces volunteers work to improve public outdoor spaces all over the town under the supervision of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Countryside Team.