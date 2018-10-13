Storm Callum aftermath continues to hit North East - what the weather will be like on Sunday

It's been a wet and windy day across the region as the UK continues to feel the impact of Storm Callum.

Trains have been cancelled and flood warnings have been issued across the country - and it doesn't look like the North East is going to get too much of a break from the wet and windy weather over the next few days.

Met Office forecast predicts that heavy rain will continue later this evening, and for most of Sunday with temperatures starting to drop.

Parts of the region have seen the weather climb to a barmy 20°C today - but lows of 8°C are on the way for tomorrow and Monday.

The forecast added: "Rain, sometimes heavy, gradually clearing and giving way to a drier period albeit with the odd spot of rain at times.

Storm Callum has hit the UK hard. Picture: Pixabay.

"Also windy, with temperatures noticeably colder than the previous night."

Storm Callum is the third named storm of the season to hit the UK - with the worst of the weather being felt in Scotland, Wales and South West England.

If you're heading out and about in the region tomorrow, make sure you pack your umbrella and rain coat.