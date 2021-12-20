This is when your bin will get emptied in Hartlepool over Christmas and New Year
Hartlepool families are being reminded that normal waste and recycling collection days will stay the same over Christmas and New Year.
Hartlepool Borough Council has confirmed that there will be no changes to its collection schedule for Christmas.
Despite the festive period, collections will remain the same as normal so members of the public should put their bin out by 7.30am on their usual collection day.
Normal collection day/revised collection day:
Friday, December 24 – No change.
Monday, December 27 – No change.
Tuesday, December 28 – No change.
Wednesday, December 29 – No change.
Thursday, December 30 – No change.
Friday, December 31 – No change.
Monday, January 3 – No change.
You can check online for individual collection dates by visiting: www.hartlepool.gov.uk/findmybinday.
How can I get rid of my Christmas tree?
Once the festivities are over, households can dispose of their real Christmas tree at the Household Waste Recycling Centre free of charge.
Christmas Trees will be accepted from Wednesday, December 29.
Residents must book an appointment to dispose of their tree at the HWRC.
Alternatively Hartlepool Borough Council is offering a collection service for real trees from Tuesday, January 11.
Residents wishing to use this service must book in for the collection to take place via www.hartlepool.gov.uk/collectmytree or telephone (01429) 523 333.
People must ensure all decorations are removed prior to disposal and the council also says it reserves the right to cancel collections if staffing levels are affected by the pandemic.