Volunteers roll up their sleeves to give Hartlepool park a spring clean

Community-minded volunteers gave their local park a spring clean at the weekend.

Members of the Friends of Rossmere Group came together for the first park clean of the year on Saturday.

Karen King and Nathan Carter.

New group chairman Graeme Blakey was delighted with the turnout.

They removed litter and generally tidied up while group member Melissa Sturdy put some new plants in bare areas.

Graeme said: “It was brilliant, we have got two new families as members.

“It was our first major get together since I became chairman and I was over the moon.

Holly Fitzhugh, Nathan Carter, Mark Muspratt, Graeme Blakey, Karen King and Irene Corser.

“The children of one family were so eager to get going they didn’t want to wait.

“One member planted flowers in bare patches around the park. We were there for two hours and had a real good time meeting each other.

“We are all one group together hoping to make the area a nice place to live.”

Greame has taken over the reigns of the group from Stephen Taylor who had to stand down due to work commitments.

Members are all local residents who are committed to improving the area, especially the park, which has in the past suffered from vandalism.

The group are planning a number of community events throughout the year.

The next will be an Easter egg hunt in April.