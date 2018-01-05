Weekend ice warning for North East drivers as temperatures feel like freezing

Keep your hat and gloves to hand - it's going to be a cold one this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for ice, effective as of 5pm today and running until 10am tomorrow, which covers North East England and parts of Scotland.

This weekend's forecast for the region predicts lows of 1°C earlier on Sunday - with temperatures expected to stay between 4°C and 5°C tomorrow.

But the "feels like temperature" will be as low as -1°C or -2°C across the weekend.

An assessment from the Chief Forecaster said: "The combination of wintry showers drifting in from the North Sea and temperatures falling below freezing will lead to some icy patches forming.

"Some of these showers will fall as snow, more so inland where small accumulations are possible in a few places."