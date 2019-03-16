What do you think? Have your say on future of Hartlepool neighbourhood

Residents are being urged to have their say on the future of a Hartlepool neighbourhood.

Hartlepool Borough Council is inviting people to take part in a consultation event on potential future improvements to the area between Cornwall Street and Oxford Road.

The council has secured funding from Homes England through Thirteen Group to carry out a feasibility study of the area, which consists largely of terraced properties, and the public consultation is the first part of that.

The study – which will be carried out by independent consultants – will suggest various options for potential improvements which will help shape future decisions and bids for national regeneration funding.

The drop-in event is on Tuesday, in the ORB Centre, 4 Caledonian Road, from 3pm to 6.30pm.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chair of the council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: "We’re extremely keen for people to tell us what they think are the issues facing the area and to talk to us about potential options for improvements in the short, medium and long term.

"Their views are crucial and will play a key role in how the project is taken forward."

Anyone unable to attend the event but who would like to find out more should contact the Council on 01429 523336 or email housingservices@hartlepool.gov.uk