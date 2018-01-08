What's the weather going to be like in the North East tomorrow?

Getting up early on the dark mornings is bad enough as it is, without the added hassle of cold and frosty weather.

In the run-up to Christmas any sign of snowfall or a glittering early-morning frost is met with a happier reaction - but it's the new year now, and it's just a chore.

Monday morning was bitingly cold and frosty - but what does the North East weather have in store for us tomorrow?

Met Office forecasters are predicting another chilly one for the region tomorrow, with our "feels like" temperatures much lower than what it's actually set to be.

We'll see highs of 4°C throughout the morning and afternoon - but the bad news is it'll feel no better than freezing all day.

Some light rain is possible in some areas tomorrow - with a risk of ice and snow in the hills.

The forecast for later in the week added: "Cloudy Wednesday with rain at first, becoming brighter later.

"Mainly dry and occasionally bright on Thursday and Friday, but also cold with fog patches and overnight frosts."