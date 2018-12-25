When is Hartlepool's recycling centre open over Christmas and New Year? How to get rid of your tree, wrapping paper and other rubbish

The turkey has been eaten, the crackers have been pulled and the bin bags are packed to the top.

Once the family have gone home and the dust has settled, you're always left with a bit of a clean-up operation.

Don't forget to check your bin day.

Wrapping paper tubes, bottles and cans and (of course) the Christmas tree. They've all got to go somewhere.

If you fancy a trip to the tip while you're getting things tidy, Hartlepool's recycling centre will be open during the festive period.

Hartlepool Borough Council has issued some advice to families across the city about where you can take your rubbish.

Check what you can and can't recycle.

When you can visit the recycling centre

The town's Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) will be open daily from 9am until 4pm, apart from on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The council has reminded families that the festive period is a busy one and that there may be queues if you visit the site.

What should I do with my Christmas tree?

Trees can be disposed of at the HWRC free of charge from December 27.

The council will also operate a collection service for real trees from January 7, 2019. Those wishing to use the service must book in for a collection.

If your tree is being taken away, all decorations must be removed beforehand.

If you want to book a collection, contact 01429 523333.

When will my bins get emptied?

Normal waste and recycling collection days have been altered due to the bank and public holidays.

Changes have been made for the weeks of Christmas and New Year, but collections will return to normal from Monday, January 7.

For more information, check the collection dates in full here.