Environmental volunteers rewarded for their dedication

A group of passionate volunteers who have given up their time to bring a neglected wildlife habitat back to life have been recognised with a Caring for Your Environment award.

Over the last two years, Jim Wood and his colleagues Paul Brown, Graham Smith and Gary Hammond – all of whom work at Caterpillar in Peterlee – have dedicated their free time to restoring a stretch of Wapping Burn at Peterlee Industrial Estate.

As well as improving 300 metres of previously damaged channel, their work has led to a new wetland habitat for water voles as well as more diverse vegetation.

The County Durham Environment Partnership, of which Durham County Council is a leading partner, presents Caring for Your Environment awards to individuals and groups who are committed to protecting and improving their local environment.

Niall Benson, principal heritage coast officer at Durham County Council, said: “Recognising the dedication of these wonderfully passionate volunteers is the least we can do and their work raises awareness within our wider community that real change is possible.”

Volunteer Jim Wood said: “It’s great to see all of the hard work coming together since I first got involved with the design stage of the project.”

Since 2014, The Castle Eden Catchment Improvement Project has been co-ordinated through the Coastal Streams Partnership and has seen local businesses get involved in improving the burn.

Any local businesses which want to get involved should contact Steve Hudson, of Wear Rivers Trust, on 07880189231 or email steve.hudson@wear-rivers-trust.org.uk. No long term commitment is required.