Ever thought about becoming a special constable? Cleveland Police wants you

Cleveland Police are on the lookout for special volunteers to join their team.

The force is set to open recruitment for special constables at the end of the month.

Barry Coppinger says becoming a special constable offers people 'interesting and new experiences'.

Successful applicants will support the police in protecting the public and helping to prevent and detect crime.

A maximum of 48 people will be recruited, split into intakes of up to 24 each, with the fore to open the application process on Wednesday, January 31 and end it on Tuesday, February 28.

Those who would like to ask questions or find out more about any elements of the recruitment process are invited to an online Community Click event between 2pm and 3pm on January 30.

It will be hosted by a resourcing specialist, while events for prospective candidates will also be held at Teesside University Clarendon Building on Tuesday, January 23 from 6.15pm, and two days later at the same time.

Temporary chief constable Simon Nickless said: “We are delighted to be offering people the opportunity to apply for the position of special constable again this year.

"Last January we welcomed 20 new recruits to the organisation, and following training they are now working alongside police officers to keep their communities safe.

“Working in policing is a challenging and rewarding opportunity that provides a wide range of experiences and I would encourage anybody with an interest in making a difference to find out more and become part of a great team.”

Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, said: “Becoming a special constable is demanding and will no doubt impact on your home life, but this will be matched by the opportunities it creates.

"It offers a rewarding role full of interesting and new experiences.

“The ideal candidates will be individuals who are honest, hardworking, enthusiastic and truly committed to making a genuine difference to our communities.”

Those who want to attend the events can sign up via Eventbrite, the link to which is available on the Cleveland Police website and on the Cleveland Police Facebook and Twitter pages.

Applications can only be accepted by online submission.

People will be able to find the application form from 11.30am on Wednesday, January 31 at https://careers.cleveland.police.uk/Vacancies/index.aspx

To log onto the recruitment Community Click on January 30, go to https://www.cleveland.police.uk/get-involved/community-click.aspx

For the events at Teesside University, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/cleveland-police-8745898721