Ewe beauties! Nature reserve gets ready to welcome cute new arrivals

Thousands of animal lovers are expected to flock to a nature reserve to see its woolly new arrivals this Easter.

RSPB Saltholme near Billingham is getting ready for the return of its crowd pulling Lambing Live event when it will welcome visitors keen to see its newborn lambs.

Moo is due to give birth to her own lambs during RSPB Saltholme's Lambing Live in 2018

Reserve managers say they have even more reason to celebrate this year as Saltholme favourite Moo the sheep – named after her cow-like markings – is among those due to give birth.

Moo was born during last year’s Lambing Live after her mum survived a spate of dog attacks that led to the death of 50 sheep in 2015 and 2016.

As well as visiting the newborns in the lambing shed, visitors can hold baby chicks – a first for the reserve - make finger puppet arts and crafts and take part in a special quest across the nature reserve to win a certificate.

Aimee Lee, visitor experience manager at RSPB Saltholme, said: “Lambing Live has traditionally always been one of our biggest crowd draws but we have even more reason to celebrate this year, thanks to the fantastic news about Moo.

“All of the lambs delivered at Saltholme are special, but I think there will be a few tears as we welcome her new arrivals.

“Spring is a great time of year at the reserve and we’re excited to mark the start of the season with a wide range of fun, family activities”

Lambing Live runs from Friday, March 30 (Good Friday) to Sunday, April 15.

Games and activities will also be talking place including giant jenga, hoops and bowling, and Gator rides at a small extra charge over the Easter weekend.

Aimee added: “All of the team are eager for this year’s event to begin, there really is a buzz in the atmosphere.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming both our returning visitors and those experiencing all the excitement of Saltholme for the very first time.”

The wider nature reserve will also be open as usual to the public during Lambing Live, offering access to the habitats and wetlands.

Throughout Lambing Live, Saltholme, on Seaton Carew, Road is halving its reserve entrance fee to £2.50 per car. It is free to existing members of the RSPB.

To join in all the activities, visitors will need a Lambing Live children’s activity pass which cost £5 per child.

Accompanying adults go free with a paying child, and adults wishing to visit the lambing shed without children can do so for £1.