Ex-Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford celebrates birth of baby boy - England and Everton keeper and fiancee Megan Davison 'over the moon'

Former Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford has been celebrating the birth of his baby boy with fiancee Megan Davison.

The 24-year-old from Washington, who now plays for Everton, posted an adorable picture of a babygrow with the slogan "My daddy likes to get the rave on" on Instagram.

The England international said: "Over the moon with our new arrival, couldn’t be prouder. @megan_davison_ was amazing #BabyPickford #WillBeGettingTheRaveOn."

Megan, a Sunderland University graduate, added her own post: "9 months preparing .. To fall in love for a lifetime 🍼☁️💫 We are delighted to share that we welcomed Baby Pickford into the world early, on 17.02.2019 weighing 7lbs5oz 👶🏼✨"

Jordan, a former St Robert of Newminster pupil, signed for Everton from Sunderland in June 2017.