Ex-Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson due in court charged with drink-driving

Former Sunderland footballer Darron Gibson is appearing in court today charged with drink-driving following a St Patrick's Day crash.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder was on his way to meet colleagues at Sunderland's Academy of Light when he was involved in a collision on Dovedale Road on Saturday March 17.

The former Manchester United and Everton player, from Hale, Cheshire, was charged with drink-driving and is appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

After he was charged Gibson and Sunderland ended his contract by mutual consent.