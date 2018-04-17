Ex-Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson facing jail after pleading guilty to drink-driving

Former Sunderland player Darron Gibson could be facing a jail term after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving following a crash on St Patrick’s Day in the city.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has since left the Black Cats by mutual consent, was charged following a smash in the Dovedale Road area of Fulwell on Saturday, March 17, when he hit several parked cars.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Gibson entered a guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol.

The court heard that a number of witnesses saw Gibson, 30, driving his 4x4 Mercedes on the morning of March 17.

A taxi driver who had picked up a fare in West Boldon said Gibson’s car collided with his vehicle, knocking the driver side wing mirror off.

Prosecutor Rebecca Laverick said: “He followed the Mercedes vehicle but he did not stop and carried on driving.

Darron Gibson arriving at South Tyneside Magistrates' court. Picture by North News

“He took the registration and went to the police station.”

Other witnesses then saw Gibson’s Mercedes in Dovedale Road hit a number of cars and end up off the road.

Police officers arrived at the scene and reported Gibson “slurring his speech” and being “unsteady”.

“He said he had two drinks the night before,” added Mrs Laverick.

A car damaged in the collision involving Sunderland player Darron Gibson in Dovedale Road, Sunderland.

Gibson then gave a reading of 105 microgrammes of alcohol in breath and was arrested.

A second test showed 95 microgrammes of alcohol, more than twice the legal limit.

The court also heard that Gibson has a previous drink drive conviction for which he was given a community order which ended in 2016.

Defence solicitor Henry Blackshaw said: “The defendant accepts that this is a serious case of its type and he accepts what the prosecution say.

The aftermath of the collision involving Darron Gibson in Dovedale Road, Sunderland.

“A letter dated April 13 gives the court confirmation that Mr Gibson is taking medical treatment that would seem to explain his drinking.

“We are anticipating that there will be further information from medics on the day of sentence.”

Chairman of the bench David Randall told Gibson: “We feel the aggravating factors go into the custody band and we are asking for a pre-sentence report.”

Gibson, of Hale Road, Cheshire, will be back at court on May 22.

Gibson signed for Sunderland in January of 2017.

He was filmed by supporters making foul-mouthed comments following the Black Cats’ 5-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Scottish champions Celtic at the start of this season.

Gibson is now without a club since leaving SAFC last month.