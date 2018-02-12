Excitement bubbles as Hartlepool charity launches new sensory room

Faces were beaming with joy as a £35,000 sensory room was unveiled to families for the first time.

Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group welcomed in youngsters to the new room as they put its features to the test.

Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, in Park Road, Hartlepool, unveiled their new sensory room on Sunday, with entertainment at the event provided by their drama group â€˜Constallationâ€™.

The charity, in Park Road, works with 115 families of children with special needs, including cerebral palsy, autism, muscular dystrophy and Down’s syndrome, either from Hartlepool or educated in the town.

It had already raised £10,000 through people who joined in the Great North Run, afternoon teas and other events, but was delighted when the £25,000 needed to make the room and other changes was gifted by the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

The windfall came as a result of a public vote, which saw the group in the running alongside eight other organisations in the County Durham round of the organisation’s Community Awards, with a total of £79,000 gifted to good causes.

The funds allowed the group to carry out a series of works to its base, with a replacement sensory room bigger and better, and its hall expanded, so that clubs which also use the building will benefit.

Jamie Allison, one of the group’s trustees, said: “We already had £10,000 ourselves through our core fundraising, but it would have taken another two and a half years for us to raise it all, so we never expected all of this to come about so quickly, but here we now have the new sensory room.

“It has sound equipment, projectors, water bubble walls and has storage for all the toys, and we’ve also got new carpet down in the building because of the work to knock down walls and make the hall bigger.

“It’s about 40% larger than it was and is used by a lot of regular clubs.

“It’s absolutely amazing and we’re over the moon for all those who will use it and our members across Hartlepool.”

Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group's visitors have started putting the new space to the test.

The room was launched at a celebration event, where members performed a dance for the crowd.

The Freemasons cash was gifted to organisations as part of the 300th anniversary celebrations, with £3 million distributed to 300 charities across England and Wales, with £25,000 the largest sum available for causes through the campaign.

More information about the work of the group can be found through its website http://www.hsnsg.org.uk/ or via its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/hsnsghartlepool/.