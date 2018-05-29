Executive housing scheme wins Hartlepool councillors’ approval

A new housing development of executive homes has gained the backing of Hartlepool councillors.

A scheme, by Redco Ltd for up to 13 plush self-build homes at Wynyard Park, was supported by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

Known as The Lyndhurst, it is earmarked for a parcel of agricultural land to the north of the A689.

The new homes are expected to be detached and have four to five bedrooms.

It is in an area of similar planned developments including a previously-approved Beaumont development for 12 dwellings west and Wellington Gardens to the south.

A design and access statement made on behalf of the applicants said: “Exemplary contemporary design will be encouraged to provide variety and texture.

“The aim will be to avoid the repeat of uniform housing stock so often found on self-build projects.”

Contributions from the developer to Hartlepool are due to include £25,000 towards Key Stage 3 provision at Manor Community Academy, £125,000 to off site affordable housing and around £29,000 to junior play facilities.

Agents for the developer said the scheme would help meet housing targets adding: “These proposals seek to create a natural extension to the existing housing development under construction to the west.”