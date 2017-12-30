Fab £40,000 - that’s how much was raised for one Hartlepool charity

Fantastic fundraisers have topped £40,000 for charity and officials have praised the Hartlepool Mail for its support.

The town branch of Macmillan has received more than £40,300 in donations from the public this year and that has topped last year’s record of £40,000.

It’s down to the people of the town who have been sponsored for everything from head shaves to going a month without drinking.

Town branch official Derek Redman said the growth of public support has been remarkable considering the branch was only formed ten years ago.

It received donations of £9,000 in the first year but - with support from big-hearted townspeople and publicity from the Hartlepool Mail - it grew to £15,000, then £20,000 and has continued growing ever since.

Derek said: “We have had many collections and support from local pubs and social clubs has been amazing.”

The branch gets lots of support from people who have been affected by cancer in some way. They showed their gratitude to Macmillan for its support by raising money for the cause.

The people of the area have been phenomenal and they have also responded to articles in the paper which have highlighted the work that macmillan does, said Derek.

Derek said: “A lot of this is down to the Hartlepool Mail and its support. The paper has been so good.”

One-in-three people will get cancer and Macmillan is there to support sufferers and their families. It offers practical, medical and financial support and pushes for better cancer care.

One of the latest fundraisers was two collections outside Marks and Spencer where £3,700 was raised. Derek described it as “amazing.”

The branch has ten members and most of them are people who have been affected by cancer in some way in their own lives.

Officials would love to hear from more people wanting to join the team.

Macmillan Cancer Support can be contacted in many ways, both locally in Hartlepool and at national level.

People can get more details by visiting the charity’s website at www.macmillan. org.uk or by calling the Macmillan Support Line free on 0808 8080000.

To help more people living with cancer, Macmillan relies on public donations.

To find out ways you can give, call Macmillan’s Hartlepool officials Derek Redman on (01429) 299661, or George Newbury on (01429) 271890.

Anyone wanting more information on the charity and how it can help should contact 0300 1000 200.