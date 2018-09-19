Failing to clean up after his dog costs County Durham man almost £400

Failing to clear up his dog's mess cost a County Durham man nearly £400.

Ralph Kettell, 51, from Station Road, Easington Colliery, was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) after a Durham County Council neighbourhood warden spotted his Jack Russell fouling on land near Kettell’s home.

Kettell was summonsed to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrate’s Court after failing to pay the FPN. He did not attend and did not enter a plea.

The case was proved in his absence and he was fined £220 and ordered to pay £130 in legal costs and a £30 victim surcharge - a total of £380.

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: "Dog fouling is detrimental to the environment and poses a health risk, particularly to children. It’s important that people understand that it will not be tolerated in our communities.

"We appreciate that most people do the right thing and pick up after their pet. However, we will take action against those who don’t and would ask that the public support us by

reporting dog fouling by calling 03000 26 00 00 or visiting www.durham.gov.uk/dogfouling."