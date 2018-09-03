Fairground ride HGV catches fire on A19

A lane of the A19 had to be closed off to traffic after a truck transporting a fairground ride caught fire.

Two crews of firefighters from Peterlee were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway at around 9pm yesterday.

When the officers arrived, they found underneath of the vehicle alight.

The driver of the truck had managed to pull into the sliproad leading to Hutton Henry, which kept the road free of an obstruction, but the fire service closed off the neighbouring lane while they dealt with the incident.

They had to empty the sleeper cab of the lorry to reach the point of the fire, with two crew members wearing breathing apparatus as they used a hose reel to put out the blaze.

The vehicle had been travelling in a convoy of rides, with a recovery truck called in to pull it away from the village.