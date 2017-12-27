Familiar face returns to Hartlepool company

A familiar face is back Hartlepool’s Expanded Metal Company.

Sue Walton has returned to the firm, based on the town’s Longhill Industrial Estate, as a telephone sales executive, 33 years after she first worked in the export department under a Youth Training Scheme.

Sue, from Trimdon, will generate new business opportunities in key target markets.

She brings more than 27 years of sales expertise to the role, having previously worked across order administration, customer service, production planning and internal sales roles at Axalta Coatings Systems. She also worked as an administrator at Durham Skills Centre.

A highly experienced sales professional, Sue holds two National Vocational Qualifications (level 2) in customer service and ITQ, and has completed a number of training courses across the UK, Sweden and Belgium.

“I am delighted to be returning to the Expanded Metal Company after 33 years,” she said.

“The company is very much part of the landscape of Hartlepool and the opportunity to work here one again was really exciting.

“It has an enviable reputation as a manufacturer and I am looking forward to utilising my sales experience to promote its products.”

Managing director Philip Astley added: “It is fantastic to welcome Sue back.

“Her addition to the team will continue to strengthen our approach in key markets including construction, engineering, architecture, manufacturing, security, utilities and transport.”