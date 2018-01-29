Familiar faces for Hartlepool night of comedy

Laughs galore are on the way next month when a Hartlepool rugby club hosts a night of comedy.

Hartlepool Rugby Club, in partnership with Hilarity Bites, has lined up an event which organisers have described as a side splitting evening of fun and laughter.

Duncan Oakley.

The event, on Friday, February 16, features four outstanding comedians.

Actor, comedian and writer Danny Deegan, who is a regular at most of the major UK comedy clubs, will act as master of ceremonies and host for the evening.

The line-up of funnymen features charming Yorkshireman Craig Murray who will be recognisable to many as the face (and voice) of Plusnet Broadband.

Also on the bill is Cal Halbert, who is a well-known impressionist and one half of The Mimic Men.

The duo hit the headlines when they performed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016. They got four yeses from the judges and a standing ovation from everyone ranging from the judges to the audience and Ant & Dec.

The closing act for the night of comedy will be Duncan Oakley who is described as a regular at all the best venues.

Liam Lester, from Hartlepool Rugby Club, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hilarity Bites back to the Old Boys. They have put together a fantastic line up of talented comedians and it is sure to be a great night out.”

Doors open at 7pm.

Danny Deegan.

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased from Hartlepool Rugby Club (Old Boys), which is in Easington Road.