Families left shut out of play centre after Hartlepool's Mister Twister closes its doors

The future of a soft play centre is uncertain after it closed its doors suddenly.
Mister Twisters, on the Park View Industrial Estate off Brenda Road, has been shut without prior warning.
A notice on the door says: "Close for essential repairs.
"We will re-open soon.
"We apologise for any inconvenience."
The Mail was unable to contact the management when it called, with a landline ringing out with no answer, while a mobile number responded with a message stating the caller could not answer and would be sent a text message.
The centre had been due to host a Halloween party tomorrow, with customers stating around 100 children were expected to attend, with tickets £12 each.
The venue's Facebook page is no longer available.
The play centre opened in October 2003 as a sister business to others in Consett and Gateshead but has since been taken over by new owners,