Families left shut out of play centre after Hartlepool's Mister Twister closes its doors

The future of a soft play centre is uncertain after it closed its doors suddenly.

Mister Twisters, on the Park View Industrial Estate off Brenda Road, has been shut without prior warning.

The notice on show at the business today.

A notice on the door says: "Close for essential repairs.

"We will re-open soon.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

The Mail was unable to contact the management when it called, with a landline ringing out with no answer, while a mobile number responded with a message stating the caller could not answer and would be sent a text message.

The centre had been due to host a Halloween party tomorrow, with customers stating around 100 children were expected to attend, with tickets £12 each.

The venue's Facebook page is no longer available.

The play centre opened in October 2003 as a sister business to others in Consett and Gateshead but has since been taken over by new owners,