Families make most of snow with sledging fun in Hartlepool

Families enjoyed fun in the snow with Hartlepool’s Burn Valley making the perfect sledging slope.

Parents and children who had the day off due to the bad weather made the most of it by digging out their sledges and snowboards.

Wendy Stinchcombe sledging in Burn Valley Park. Picture by FRANK REID

Susan Casey, a teacher at Teesside High School, was there with her daughter Erin Casey, 14, and also her brother Ian Anderson, 38, and his children Lucas, aged nine and Faith, five.

Susan said: “We both should be at work but my school was closed. We haven’t been for years.”

Ian, who lives at Bishop Cuthbert and works for flooring firm Moduleo, said: “I’m supposed to be in Lverpool but there was no chance.

“This is where we come every time it snows.”

Jason Bradley, a civil engineer, took children Jenson and Eva Bradley, aged nine and six, and 12-year-old Lydia Waller.

Jason, 46, said: “I used to come here when I was a kid but it hasn’t snowed like this for years. “The kids have had a great time.”

Another dad enjoying the weather was dad Richard Lloyd, of Park Road, who was there with daughters Rosa, aged 10, and Lily, seven.

Richard, a teacher at Dene Community School in Peterlee, said: “The kids are enjoying it and I like the snow. We are off to America skiing in a couple of weeks.”

Wendy Stinchcombe, 44, a care support worker, of the Oxford Road area took daughter Jessica Pearson, nine, sledgeing.

She said: “Jessica wanted to come out and enjoy herself and I had to take a day off work.

“We have had a great time.”

Snowborder Steven Cosgrove, 28, a builder, from the Fens, said: “The snow has caused a little bit of disruption but you just have to get used to it and enjoy it while you can.”