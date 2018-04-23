Families share their own baby joy on same day as new Royal prince

Two local families were celebrating their own new arrivals born on the same day as the new Royal prince.

Mums Michelle Swinburne, from Hartlepool, and Ruth Thomas-Coxon, of Billingham, each gave birth today around the same time as the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

Ruth Thomas-Coxon (32) and her wife Lindsey with their daughter Aria Lil (2) and new born daughter Ivy Grace born at North Tees Hospital. Picture by FRANK REID

Michelle, 39, from Seaton, gave birth to an as yet unnamed beautiful baby boy weighing 9lb 8oz at 11.36am – around the same time that Kate delivered her third child.

She said: “I knew Kate was due around this time but I wasn’t expecting it to be the same day.

“I saw in the morning that she had been taken into the hospital.

“When I was in recovery I heard that she had had a little boy.”

Baby Moore born at North Tees Hospital. Picture by FRANK REID

Despite sharing the same birthday as the new prince, Michelle, who works as a dietician, and partner Doug Moore, are not planning to give their new son a royal name, preferring Eli or Seth instead.

Michelle, also mum to 19-month-old Charlie Moore, said: “I quite like George but my sister has got a son called that so we have already got one in the family.”

She is hoping to be able to take her new baby home tomorrow and introduce him to the rest of the family.

Also celebrating was Ruth and Lindsey Thomas-Coxon.

Ruth Thomas-Coxon (32) with her daughter Ivy Grace born at North Tees Hospital. Picture by FRANK REID

Ruth, 32, gave birth to gorgeous little girl Ivy Grace who arrived into the world a week earlier than expected.

Born just after 10am she weighed a healthy 7lb 5oz and was described by Ruth as “100% perfect”.

Ruth was delighted that her baby shares the same birthday as the new royal baby, who has not yet been named.

She said: “I was hoping it was going to happen on the same day. I kind of predicted it.

“I was joking with friends at my baby shower that Kate Middleton might give birth on the same day as she was due around the same time and it actually happened.

“I have been looking on the news every day and saying ‘is there any news?’.

“I couldn’t believe it when she went into labour.

“We have got our own Royal princess.”

She and wife Lindsey also have another daughter, two-year-old Aria, and said Ivy now makes their family complete.

The new Royal baby – the Cambridges’ third child – was born in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital, London at 11.01am and weighed 8lbs 7oz.

The new prince of Cambridge is fifth in line to the throne after his younger siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

William and Kate chose not to know the sex of their baby beforehand.

Messages of congratulation poured in from political figures, celebrities and the public.